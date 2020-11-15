Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 151 new cases
Active cases increased by 67 overnight for a total of 2,098.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that two more people have died as a result of coronavirus.
The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 165.
The new deaths being reported are out of Kennebec and Somerset counties.
The Maine CDC is reporting 151 new cases Sunday.
There are 8,944 total cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.
There are 84 new recoveries being reported, bringing the total to 6,681.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 165
- Total cases: 8,944
- Confirmed cases: 8,006
- Probable cases: 938
- Cumulative positivity rate: 1.34%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.0%
- Patients recovered: 6,681
- Active cases: 2,098
- Currently hospitalized: 67
- Patients in intensive care: 23
- Patients on ventilators: 7
