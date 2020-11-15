Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 151 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that two more people have died as a result of coronavirus.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 165.

The new deaths being reported are out of Kennebec and Somerset counties.

The Maine CDC is reporting 151 new cases Sunday.

There are 8,944 total cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

There are 84 new recoveries being reported, bringing the total to 6,681.

Active cases increased by 67 overnight for a total of 2,098.

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, November 15 (WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 165

Total cases: 8,944

Confirmed cases: 8,006

Probable cases: 938

Cumulative positivity rate: 1.34%

14-day positivity rate: 2.0%

Patients recovered: 6,681

Active cases: 2,098

Currently hospitalized: 67

Patients in intensive care: 23

Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.