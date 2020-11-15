Advertisement

Just Down The Road Craftique opens in Hermon

They held their grand opening today as their new craft shop.
The local business shifted gears when the pandemic hit.
The local business shifted gears when the pandemic hit.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A local business is shifting gears due to the pandemic.

Just Down The Road Craftique a few months ago was called Just Down The Road Restaurant.

That is until coronavirus hit, when the owners faced some decisions as to what to do with their building.

They held their grand opening today as their new craft shop.

Owners Tom and Angie Eaton say that they decided to transform their business as an idea that would benefit many area crafters.

