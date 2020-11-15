Increasing Clouds Today, Wet & Windy Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this morning as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies expected this afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures today will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region today will head northeastward into Quebec tonight. This will push a cold front through the state during the nighttime hours. A strong south/southeast wind will accompany the cold front as it crosses the state with the strongest wind blowing along the coast. The strongest wind will come between 10pm and 5am tonight with gusts up to 55 MPH possible along the coast and up to 45 MPH inland. Power outages will be possible during the nighttime hours. Precipitation with the front will mainly fall as rain and could be moderate to heavy at times. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see the rain mix with snow at times and possibly fall as all snow mainly across Northern Aroostook County. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible around Greenville and Millinocket with higher amounts of 1″-4″ possible further north. Temperatures tonight won’t move much with lows in the 30s to around 40°.

Monday looks quiet with variably cloudy skies. We may see a few rain or mixed rain/snow showers across the north and mountains otherwise it looks dry for most spots. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° for highs. It will be breezy Monday with a west/southwest wind averaging 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. A cold front will cross the state later Monday night and early Tuesday morning. This will allow colder air to begin filtering into the state Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Northwest flow will usher even colder air into the region for midweek. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs only reaching the mid-20 to low 30s. A warm front approaching the state on Thursday will give us a cloudy day with a chance for a few snow showers especially north of Bangor. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s for most locales.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs between 37°-47°. Light wind become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of rain and turning windy. Rain will mix with snow from Greenville to Millinocket northward. Lows between 32°-42°. South/southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH possible inland. Coastal areas will see a south/southeast wind 20-30 MPH with gusts to 55 MPH possible.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible north of Bangor. Highs between 40°-50°. West/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Highs mainly in the 30s.

