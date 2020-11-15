Four EMS providers at NEMHS test positive for coronavirus

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Four members of a privately owned ambulance service that covers the Midcoast have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials with North East Mobile Health Services say a member stationed at their Rockport location tested positive on Wednesday.

As of Sunday, there are three additional asymptomatic team members that have tested positive.

Officials say that all 24 team members stationed at the Rockport location will be tested.

Maine CDC is conducting contact tracing to determine if any members of the public were exposed.

“With regard to public exposure, that is still being determined by the CDC through contact tracing. Anyone suspected to have been exposed will be contacted by the CDC. We are also including an FAQ with this statement to provide additional detail and assurance that we are stringently following all protocols to protect the public we serve, which is our mission as frontline healthcare professionals.”

The ambulance service covers Camden, Hope, Rockport, and Lincolnville.

To date, North East Mobile Health Services has responded to 1,690 calls where exposure to COVID-19 was suspected or confirmed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has both exacerbated the need for our mission and our risk of exposure. Our team members accept the increased risk to their own safety to ensure the mission continues, and as an organization, we take all possible measures to ensure their safety and the public’s safety.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.