Four EMS providers at NEMHS test positive for coronavirus
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Four members of a privately owned ambulance service that covers the Midcoast have tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials with North East Mobile Health Services say a member stationed at their Rockport location tested positive on Wednesday.
As of Sunday, there are three additional asymptomatic team members that have tested positive.
Officials say that all 24 team members stationed at the Rockport location will be tested.
Maine CDC is conducting contact tracing to determine if any members of the public were exposed.
The ambulance service covers Camden, Hope, Rockport, and Lincolnville.
To date, North East Mobile Health Services has responded to 1,690 calls where exposure to COVID-19 was suspected or confirmed.
