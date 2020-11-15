Advertisement

Acadia moving forward with reservation system for Cadillac

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Acadia National Park is delaying a requirement for motorists to get reservations to park at Sand Beach or Thunder Hole, but moving forward with the requirement for Cadillac Mountain.

The park held a trial period last month for requiring reservations for private vehicles on Cadillac Mountain and Ocean Drive.

Part of the reason for delaying the reservations in 2021 on Ocean Drive is because poor cell service hampered motorists' ability to prove to rangers that they had a reservation on their devices.

