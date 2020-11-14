Winterport Women’s Club holds 5th Annual Turkey Drive

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Winterport Women’s Club was out collecting for a good cause this morning.

It was their fifth annual Turkey Drive, and they had people at both the Tea Mainea and outside the Mobile On the Run collecting donations.

While the preferred donation was a turkey, people were encouraged to either give a gift card to a local supermarket or a check, with all proceeds being donated to the Neighbors Cupboard food pantry.

The club says that donating helps people in need during a tough time.

“We really focus on stamping out food insecurity in our community, it’s a very dire need always, but this year especially," explained WWC President Gloria Aurelio.

And if you missed the drive, but would like to lend a helping hand, you can find them on Facebook and set up a donation through their page.

