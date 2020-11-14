Advertisement

UMaine hockey picked to finish low in Hockey East standings by coaches

Men picked 9th, Women picked 7th
UMaine hockey picked to finish low in Hockey East standings by coaches
UMaine hockey picked to finish low in Hockey East standings by coaches
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy is still reviewing protocols to safely hold sporting events during the pandemic. She has yet to decide to give the go-ahead for winter sports or not.

Hockey East announced its preseason coaches polls. The UMaine men’s team is picked to finish 9th. The UMaine women’s team is picked to finish 7th. Both are scheduled to start in a week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

Latest News

UMaine football found family solidarity on and off the field this fall
UMaine football found family solidarity on and off the field this fall
North Atlantic Conference still plans to hold winter sports
North Atlantic Conference still plans to hold winter sports
Coach Gendron calls out TV5 sports office door of ties
Coach Gendron calls out TV5 sports office door of ties
We asked State health officials why hockey had been singled out versus other moderate risk sports
New England and New Jersey Governors ban interstate hockey games until New Year