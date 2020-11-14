UMaine hockey picked to finish low in Hockey East standings by coaches

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy is still reviewing protocols to safely hold sporting events during the pandemic. She has yet to decide to give the go-ahead for winter sports or not.

Hockey East announced its preseason coaches polls. The UMaine men’s team is picked to finish 9th. The UMaine women’s team is picked to finish 7th. Both are scheduled to start in a week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.