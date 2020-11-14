Advertisement

UMaine football found family solidarity on and off the field this fall

“Today was really about the unity and equality message that we are trying to push.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Every fall, football teams work to create an identity and become a family. A huge group of people working together for a common goal. UMaine football has done it this fall on and off the field.

“Proud of this football team, we ended on a positive note. Today was really about the unity and equality message that we are trying to push,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “Social change that’s really critical to our team. When you look at who is on our team, where they are from, the socioeconomic backgrounds, the racial backgrounds these guys go through a lot on a daily basis.”

“People tend to forget what that really means,” says UMaine linebacker Deshawn Stevens, “To look at you as a human being, or look at the camera and tell you you are a human being I am a human being too. Just to come out here and understand that as a family means the world to us.”

UMaine’s final fall practice put all the groups together for circuit drills each position would normally do alone.

“Today was our last day, we thought you know what better than to just have a little fun,” says UMaine quarterback Joe Fagnano, “We worked really hard and I thought the coaches thought the guys deserved it. And I mean what a great practice. I don’t know you had to be out here for the energy.”

Offensive lineman even caught punts under pressure. Extreme fun and thought-provoking for UMaine preseason All-American Liam Dobson.

“I have been looking up on YouTube and sending some things to Coach,” says offensive lineman Liam Dobson, “Maybe we can get some “fumblerooskies” going. I saw a Rutgers O-lineman Got a touchdown the other weekend so I will be sending that clip to coach as well. So, hopefully we can get one of us in the end zone.”

“Yes,” says Charlton, “we will be developing those as well.”

The Black Bears had no positive cases of Coronavirus on the football team this fall.

“Different situation to try and be respectful, be mutual as a team,” says Stevens, “Having moments where you really have to figure things out for one another and as a whole program. And I think we came out better from it.”

They are now off until spring semester where they have some lofty goals.

“We are going out there to win a championship,” says Charlton.

