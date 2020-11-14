More free COVID-19 testing sites open across Maine

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - As Maine saw another record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases on Friday, several new testing locations opened across the state.

A mobile testing location opened at the Downtown Auburn Transportation Center and is being run by Promerica Health in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

A line of cars wrapped around Great Falls Plaza as people waited to be tested. The samples are sent to the state lab in Augusta, with results coming back in about 72 hours.

“It was fine. It was not as painful as I thought it was going to be,” Auburn resident George Bouchles said.

The testing is being offered free of charge to those who make an appointment.

“The incidents rate is growing. We are seeing more people that are positive which reinforces the need and importance for testing,” Promerica Health Executive Vice President and General Manager Kevin Joyce said.

The tests at the transportation center are offered Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“Don’t be afraid for it. Take the test. It’s better to know than not know. Then you won’t be passing it on to other people, unknowingly,” Bouchles said.

Also opening on Friday were rapid testing sites at 10 Walgreens across Maine. The free testing is offered to those showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Walgreens is using the BinaxNOW rapid antigen point-of-care test.

Eventually, 65 Walgreens locations across Maine will offer the testing. All sites should be up and running by Nov. 23, according to the state.

The 10 locations that opened Friday include:

Augusta: 403 Water St.

Bangor: 566 Union St.

Calais: 223 North St.

Ellsworth: 226 High St.

Gray: 62 West Gray Road

Lewiston: 430 Sabattus St.

Sanford: 868 Main St.

Scarborough: 233 US Route 1

Winslow: 36 China Road

Yarmouth: 478 Route 1

In total, Maine is receiving 400,000 BinaxNOW tests. State officials said 300,000 of those tests are being used for the Walgreens partnership.

The testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.

