Maine hunting seasons enter final weeks of the year

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s biggest fall hunting seasons are entering their final two weeks of the year.

The firearms season for deer hunters ends Nov. 28.

That’s also the final day of the year for the bear and moose hunts.

The turkey hunt is already finished for the fall, and will return in the spring. The deer hunt continues in December for hunters who use muzzleloaders and archery.

It’s still legal to take deer via archery in some parts of the state until Dec. 12.

That’s also the final day of the muzzleloader season.

