Advertisement

Maine forest ranger describes battling California wildfires

Maine forest ranger, John Cousins, describes what it was like battling the wildfires in California.
A Maine forest ranger is back home after being deployed to California to fight the wildfires.
A Maine forest ranger is back home after being deployed to California to fight the wildfires.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

California (WMTW) -A Maine forest ranger describes what it was like battling the wildfires in California.

John Cousins spent 2 weeks on patrol and while his 19 years as a forest ranger has given him plenty of experience, he says the physical toll it takes to fight fires of this magnitude is something most people don’t understand.

The crews worked 14 to 16 hours days for 2 weeks straight--mainly clearing brush to prevent the fire from jumping from place to place.

Maine forest ranger, John Cousins, said “so I was dropping hazard trees and cutting out brush and making roads more accessible again so we could use them as an egress or a place where we can start a fire from to shut down the firefight fire with fire a lot out there."

This was John’s fifth trip to California to fight fires.

He has also fought massive fires in Montana, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

Latest News

A Facebook group with 1,500 members has been promoting the idea of shopping without a mask as...
Anti-mask protesters could represent threat to public health, officials say
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
"Do Not Drink Order"
Skowhegan “Do Not Drink Order” still in effect, town donates bottled water to those affected
McDevitt returns to court in Belfast.
Austin McDevitt returns to court in Belfast, arguments regarding evidence to be allowed in trial