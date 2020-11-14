Maine forest ranger describes battling California wildfires

California (WMTW) -A Maine forest ranger describes what it was like battling the wildfires in California.

John Cousins spent 2 weeks on patrol and while his 19 years as a forest ranger has given him plenty of experience, he says the physical toll it takes to fight fires of this magnitude is something most people don’t understand.

The crews worked 14 to 16 hours days for 2 weeks straight--mainly clearing brush to prevent the fire from jumping from place to place.

Maine forest ranger, John Cousins, said “so I was dropping hazard trees and cutting out brush and making roads more accessible again so we could use them as an egress or a place where we can start a fire from to shut down the firefight fire with fire a lot out there."

This was John’s fifth trip to California to fight fires.

He has also fought massive fires in Montana, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.