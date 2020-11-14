Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 159 cases

The new death being reported is a woman in her 80s from York County.
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, November 14
Maine CDC stats for Saturday, November 14
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 159 new coronavirus cases Saturday, and one new death.

Overall, the deaths toll now stand at 163.

There are 8,791 total cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,031 active cases, down 18 from Friday.

There were 169 new recoveries reported, bringing the total to 6,597.

Cumberland County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 34. There are 542 active cases there.

Penobscot County is reporting 22 new cases, while York County has 21.

Six counties saw an increase in double-digit cases.

The only county not reporting new cases is Piscataquis.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, November 16.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 14
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 163
  • Total cases: 8,791
  • Confirmed cases: 7,882
  • Probable cases: 909
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 1.34%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.0%
  • Patients recovered: 6,597
  • Active cases: 2,031
  • Currently hospitalized: 66
  • Patients in intensive care: 18
  • Patients on ventilators: 6

