Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 159 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 159 new coronavirus cases Saturday, and one new death.

The new death being reported is a woman in her 80s from York County.

Overall, the deaths toll now stand at 163.

There are 8,791 total cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,031 active cases, down 18 from Friday.

There were 169 new recoveries reported, bringing the total to 6,597.

Cumberland County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 34. There are 542 active cases there.

Penobscot County is reporting 22 new cases, while York County has 21.

Six counties saw an increase in double-digit cases.

The only county not reporting new cases is Piscataquis.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, November 16.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 14 (WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 163

Total cases: 8,791

Confirmed cases: 7,882

Probable cases: 909

Cumulative positivity rate: 1.34%

14-day positivity rate: 2.0%

Patients recovered: 6,597

Active cases: 2,031

Currently hospitalized: 66

Patients in intensive care: 18

Patients on ventilators: 6

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.