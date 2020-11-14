Advertisement

Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Bangor PD partner for pet food drive

Furry Friends Food Bank assists low-income seniors with pet food.
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging partnered with the Bangor Police Department to help seniors feed their cats and dogs.

The food bank set up a donation box at Shaw’s in Bangor today to collect donations.

Customers donated food and money as they passed by.

Kelly Adams who manages the food bank, said it feels great to help these seniors feed their pets.

“The feedback is amazing people are so grateful they’re very thankful every month when they come to get the pet food and it can be the difference between them having to surrender their pet or having to give their food to the pets and have them be hungry, so it means a lot,” said Adams.

Furry Friends Food Bank has 27 locations throughout the state that they distribute food every month.

