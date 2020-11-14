Advertisement

Dozens of cyclists help local food pantry for Thanksgiving

The cyclists made their way to Hannaford to get their hands on some thanksgiving turkeys.
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) -

With the holidays right around the corner, folks in the mid-coast are continuing a tradition unlike any other.

Donating frozen turkeys by bicycle, to the local food pantry.

“Hunger organizations across the state have seen a real uptick in Mainers looking for food, so the need is very great and this is just one way that we can put some food on the table for Mainers for thanksgiving and I’d encourage anybody in their own community if you can get out and do something to help with hunger relief, we’d appreciate it, Mainers need it,” said State Representative Vicky Doudera of Camden.

The ride started at Maine Sport in Rockport.

From there, bikers rode just under a mile to the local grocery store.

“It’s going to go on our back, then we’re going to ride it up to the food pantry, deliver it there and then ride back,” said Doudera.

Ashley Hunt, President of Camden Area Christian Food Panty, knows just how much the donation will mean to those in need.

“It’s just an incredible representation of the community of how people rally together to help each other, it could be a really cold day and it could be windy and snowy, it doesn’t matter to these people, they’re here to help their fellow community members and with our holidays approaching they just want to make sure that they have things on their table like they will have on theirs,” said Hunt.

“With this donation we’ll have people coming later today to pick these turkeys up, and there will be no process for us here, it’ll be just getting it to their homes and on their tables,” said Hunt.

“We’re thrilled to be able to help the Camden area food pantry with these wonderful donations,” said Doudera.

