Coach Gendron calls out TV5 sports office door of ties
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine hockey had a last-minute press conference on Wednesday afternoon. UMaine head men’s hockey coach Red Gendron wanted to know which backdrop for the Zoom meeting was best. He poked some fun at our sports editing booth “door of ties”.

“Before we get off, I see an empty chair there for Eric. I see a door in the back with some of the ugliest ties on the planet,” says Red, “you think he got a deal on those?”

Those ties coach, are left to the sports department by retired sports guy Tim Throckmorton. So, I guess I did get a pretty good deal on them, hand-me-downs. I will try to work them into the wardrobe.

After we aired this meteorologist Chris Ewing let us know some of those ties are definitely his.

