Advertisement

Brewer Celebrates Veteran’s 100th Birthday with Car Parade

The parade was held in honor of WWII vet Ed Hendrickson.
Ed Hendrickson greets one of many participants in the car parade.
Ed Hendrickson greets one of many participants in the car parade.(WABI)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, we introduced you to Ed Hendrickson, a World War Two veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday today.

But he didn’t celebrate it alone, as dozens of cars took part in a drive-by parade to celebrate Ed’s birthday, honking and waving as they passed by.

The parade started at Brewer High School and was organized by the ROTC.

They say they wanted to let Ed know that the community loved and appreciated him on his special day.

“We just wanted to do something that would recognize him,” said Anthony Campbell, an instructor with Brewer High School’s ROTC. "And let him know that we love him and we’re thinking about him and wish him happy birthday, and hopefully we’ll get to do it again in another hundred years!”

Organizers say they hope Ed can join them for a safe, proper celebration next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
Multiple crews showed up on scene.
One person found dead after Bangor fire Thursday night according to officials
Courtesy: AP Photo (Marina Villeneuve)
Massachusetts removed from states exempt from Maine’s testing, quarantine requirement
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say

Latest News

Cyclists Donate Frozen Turkeys
Dozens of cyclists help local food pantry for Thanksgiving
Club volunteers wave down potential donors.
Winterport Women’s Club holds 5th Annual Turkey Drive
The annual Feztival of Trees event, sponsored by the Anah Shriners, has been canceled this year...
Anah Shriners Feztival of Trees canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Wales
Augusta man killed in Wales crash