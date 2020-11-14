Brewer Celebrates Veteran’s 100th Birthday with Car Parade

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, we introduced you to Ed Hendrickson, a World War Two veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday today.

But he didn’t celebrate it alone, as dozens of cars took part in a drive-by parade to celebrate Ed’s birthday, honking and waving as they passed by.

The parade started at Brewer High School and was organized by the ROTC.

They say they wanted to let Ed know that the community loved and appreciated him on his special day.

“We just wanted to do something that would recognize him,” said Anthony Campbell, an instructor with Brewer High School’s ROTC. "And let him know that we love him and we’re thinking about him and wish him happy birthday, and hopefully we’ll get to do it again in another hundred years!”

Organizers say they hope Ed can join them for a safe, proper celebration next year.

