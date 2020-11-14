Advertisement

Bar Harbor Congregational Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Basket Food Drive

They collected donations for Thanksgiving baskets that will be given to families in Hancock County.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A church in Bar Harbor wants to make sure Hancock County families in need do not go hungry this Thanksgiving.

Bar Harbor Congregational Church hosted their annual Turkey Basket Project Food Drive Saturday.

They were requesting items like canned vegetables, bread mixes, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving staples.

Masks and physical distancing were required at the event.

Coordinator Kelly Roos says families who are in need can still sign up to receive a box this Thanksgiving holiday.

“You don’t have to be at the food pantry, you just have to be in need or having a struggle, especially this year, having a struggle putting food on your table," says Roos. "And Thanksgiving is a big food expense.”

If you live in Hancock County and are interested in signing up, you can call 207-266-9427 or send an email to 29turkeybaskets@gmail.com.

