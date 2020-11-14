Advertisement

Augusta man killed in Wales crash

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 126 in Wales.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALES, Maine (WMTW) - An Augusta man driving a dump truck was killed in a crash in Androscoggin County Friday morning.

52-year-old John Bennett was hauling gravel when the truck left the road and rolled over.

Deputies say Bennett died at the scene.

It’s believed a medical episode caused the crash.

