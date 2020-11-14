Anah Shriners Feztival of Trees canceled due to coronavirus concerns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Feztival of Trees event, sponsored by the Anah Shriners, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The Anah Shriners made the announcement Friday night in a Facebook post.

The Anah Shrine Feztival of Trees Committee says that the decision does not come lightly.

They went on to say it would be unfair to provide folks “a less than stellar experience."

The annual event helps raise money for the Anah Shriners who dedicate their time to helping kids in need.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.