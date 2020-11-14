Advertisement

Anah Shriners Feztival of Trees canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Anah Shriners made the announcement Friday night in a Facebook post.
The annual Feztival of Trees event, sponsored by the Anah Shriners, has been canceled this year...
The annual Feztival of Trees event, sponsored by the Anah Shriners, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Feztival of Trees event, sponsored by the Anah Shriners, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The Anah Shriners made the announcement Friday night in a Facebook post.

The Anah Shrine Feztival of Trees Committee says that the decision does not come lightly.

They went on to say it would be unfair to provide folks “a less than stellar experience."

The annual event helps raise money for the Anah Shriners who dedicate their time to helping kids in need.

Posted by Anah Shrine on Friday, November 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Courtesy: AP Photo (Marina Villeneuve)
Massachusetts removed from states exempt from Maine’s testing, quarantine requirement
Multiple crews showed up on scene.
One person found dead after Bangor fire Thursday night according to officials

Latest News

Wales
Augusta man killed in Wales crash
Maine hunting seasons enter final weeks of the year
A Maine forest ranger is back home after being deployed to California to fight the wildfires.
Maine forest ranger describes battling California wildfires
A Facebook group with 1,500 members has been promoting the idea of shopping without a mask as...
Anti-mask protesters could represent threat to public health, officials say