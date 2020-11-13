Winslow’s Warn signs NLI to play division-I women’s soccer at Bryant University

Advertisement

Winslow's Caryl Warn has signed her National Letter of intent this week to play Division I soccer at Bryant University in Rhode Island
By Eric Gullickson
Nov. 12, 2020
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Winslow’s Carly Warn has signed her National Letter of Intent this week to play division-I soccer at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

“Academics they have a really good business school and that is what I wanted to do. And then for athletics, they have really beautiful facilities and I just really felt that it was right when I was there,” says Winslow senior Carly Warn, “Definitely meant a lot to me to be able to have some type of season this year. While we didn’t get a full season, it definitely made my friendships closer with a lot of the girls, and it definitely made me realize how much I would miss it if I wasn’t able to keep going with it.”

