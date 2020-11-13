Advertisement

Winslow’s Littlefield signs NLI to play field hockey for division-I Ohio

Reunites with sister for college career
Bodhi Littlefield signed a Division I National letter of intent to Division I Ohio
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Bodhi Littlefield also signed her National Letter of Intent to division-I Ohio. Her sister Weslee already plays there. Bodhi has been a part of state championship basketball and field hockey teams for the Black Raiders and is eager for the division-I challenge.

“Definitely very exciting. Not a lot of athletes get to do this and I am definitely very excited to get back on the field to compete,” says Winslow senior Bodhi Littlefield, “You don’t get this far without hard work. So, I am definitely proud of myself and will continue to work hard.”

