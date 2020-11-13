West Forks’ boxer Berry set for UBO title shot Saturday

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - West Forks' Brandon Berry just won his 5th straight fight a few weeks ago and gets back in the ring, against Zack Kuhn, for the vacant UBO welterweight title on Saturday in Derry, NH.

“Opportunity popped up the week after the fight, I’m good friends with the promoter, and offered me a spot in the show,” says Brandon “The Cannon” Berry, “Once it got online that I was scheduled, the UBO got in touch with me about making it for the UBO All-America title. I thought bout it and the timing is right, I’m feel good... for an actual title. It’s a big step for both of us, whoever wins.”

Berry says he plans to shoot a live stream for his fight and have it on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.