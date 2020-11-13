Advertisement

West Forks’ boxer Berry set for UBO title shot Saturday

Fighting for vacant UBO welterweight belt in NH
West Forks' Brandon Berry gets back in the ring agains Zack Kuhn for the vacant UBO...
West Forks' Brandon Berry gets back in the ring agains Zack Kuhn for the vacant UBO Welterweight Title.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - West Forks' Brandon Berry just won his 5th straight fight a few weeks ago and gets back in the ring, against Zack Kuhn, for the vacant UBO welterweight title on Saturday in Derry, NH.

“Opportunity popped up the week after the fight, I’m good friends with the promoter, and offered me a spot in the show,” says Brandon “The Cannon” Berry, “Once it got online that I was scheduled, the UBO got in touch with me about making it for the UBO All-America title. I thought bout it and the timing is right, I’m feel good... for an actual title. It’s a big step for both of us, whoever wins.”

Berry says he plans to shoot a live stream for his fight and have it on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Pour House Adapts
Bangor bar reinvents itself to remain open, attract new customers during pandemic
Police said Bailey could be in the Portland or Windham area.
Police look for missing Maine girl
Maine Logging
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear

Latest News

We asked State health officials why hockey had been singled out versus other moderate risk sports
New England and New Jersey Governors ban interstate hockey games until New Year
Winslow's Caryl Warn has signed her National Letter of intent this week to play Division I...
Winslow’s Warn signs NLI to play division-I women’s soccer at Bryant University
Bodhi Littlefield signed a Division I National letter of intent to Division I Ohio
Winslow’s Littlefield signs NLI to play field hockey for division-I Ohio
North Anson Native Justion Rolfe puts his recently won New England Heavyweight title on the...
North Anson native Rolfe set for first New England Heavyweight Title Defense