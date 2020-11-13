Unity College receives national recognition

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Unity College has received some major national recognition.

The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education has recognized the college for its contributions to sustainability in its undergraduate and graduate curriculum. The association’s Sustainable Campus Index recognizes top-performing colleges and universities from across the country in 17 different aspects of sustainability, and using that criteria, Unity has been named one of the top ten schools in the curriculum category.

“It is an independent validation for the work that our faculty and our staff do that really promotes what Unity College’s mission is all about," said Unity President & CEO Melik Peter Khoury.

”Unity College has been at the forefront of several areas of higher education sustainability for decades now," added Unity’s Chief Stability Officer Jennifer deHart. “This is the latest feather in our cap.”

Other criteria for the award include sustainable learning outcomes, immersive experiences, internships in sustainability fields, and sustainability courses and topics within courses.

