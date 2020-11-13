Advertisement

Suicide car bomb in Afghan capital kills 3 troops, wounds 4

A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb...
A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb exploded at the western entry gate of Kabul killing and wounding several Afghan security troops.(AP Photo/Ahmad Seir Nassiri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb has exploded at the western entry gate of the Afghan capital killing at least three government security troops and wounding four others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Friday the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government and Taliban negotiators are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan.

The two sides have made little progress.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
Police said Bailey could be in the Portland or Windham area.
Police look for missing Maine girl
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms
Maine CDC COVID-19 stats, as of Nov. 11, 2020
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths

Latest News

The 28-year-old is entering his fourth term as a member of the Maine House.
Democrats choose Fecteau for House Speaker, Dunphy in as House Majority Leader
Bill would set new restrictions for language on Maine vanity license plates
Bill would set new restrictions for language on Maine vanity license plates
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress
CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation
CMP makes big donation to Travis Mills Foundation
The Maine Chamber of Commerce held their second of a three-part webinar series on Thursday
The Maine Chamber of Commerce held their second of a three-part webinar series on Thursday