Students prepare for theatre performance of “A Zoo Story”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Students at Husson University are holding three performances of a play this weekend.

“The Zoo Story” by Edward Albee will be performed in the Gracie’s Black Box Theatre Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There are only two actors in the play which is set on a park bench in New York City.

Senior Natalie Kunzinger is directing and says the story features a character desperate for human interaction.

“I picked this play about a year ago, so it wasn’t chosen for the pandemic, but after talking to my advisor and a couple other people, we realized that this play deals with isolation and loneliness which I’m sure everybody is feeling at this moment.”

Due to COVID-19, the audience is restricted to just 16 Husson students, faculty, and staff.

Kunzinger says she’s grateful they are able to perform regardless of the audience size.

