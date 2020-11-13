Skowhegan “Do Not Drink Order” still in effect, town donates bottled water to those affected

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

Folks in Skowhegan are still dealing with a “Do Not Drink Order” issued last night by the Maine CDC.

They don’t know when it’ll be safe to drink the water, again, either.

The town is stepping up to help.

The order came as a surprise to people who live in Skowhegan.

Officials say it came after a customer reported an unusual soap like taste and smell in the drinking water, coming from their faucet.

“I could definitely smell it when I got home from work at about 6, kind of a sweet soapy smell and I’m like, that’s kind of weird,” said Kevin Couture.

Maine Water Company discovered a sheen on the upper and lower ponds that serve as the water source and notified customers.

The company is now turning to the Kennebec River for its supply.

But it will take time for the existing water mains to be flushed out.

for now the town is handing out cases of bottled water to those in need.

“We’ve set up a drive through distribution center here at the community center on Poulin drive, we just ask that residents remain in their vehicle while we have employees and volunteers loading water for them,” said Christine Almand.

Some residents say stores around town are already running low on water supply.

“Well this is awesome, it means that they’re taking care of their locals citizens and all that stuff,” said Couture.

“It’s awesome, it’s excellent for the community I mean for people with pets and stuff they should give out like two cases, but hey they got to do what they got to do,” said Chane Owen.

Town Manager Christine Almand says although there is no word on when the water will be ok to drink, the town will stay ready to help.

“We’re just remaining in good communications with both the water company and county DEP and our partners just to make sure that we’re providing the services that the citizens need.”

Bottled water will be passed out at the Skowhegan Community Center from 8am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Maine Water Company says customers will be notified when it’s okay to drink the water again.

If you have questions, call the company at 800-287-1643.

