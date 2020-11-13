Senator King leads panel discussion on the future of telehealth

(WABI) - Senator Angus King moderated an online discussion Friday with Maine healthcare providers and experts on the benefits and future of telehealth for Maine and rural areas across the nation.

There’s been a dramatic expansion of telehealth services across the United States since the pandemic began with up to a million telehealth visits per week by mid-June. Telehealth services have allowed for safe access to care for millions of Americans, but the legislative, regulatory, and payment changes that made it possible are not permanent.

The panel discussed how policymakers and healthcare providers can work together to consider the investments and changes needed to sustain access to quality healthcare through telehealth.

“One of the few silver linings of this pandemic has been the incredible acceleration of the adoption and expansion of the ability of telehealth, particularly in rural areas," King said. "I don’t think it can be stressed enough what an important development this is.”

