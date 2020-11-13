Report released on COVID-19 outbreak tied to Millinocket-area wedding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -We’re learning more about a major coronavirus outbreak linked to a summer wedding in the Millinocket area.

It gained national attention as it spread through Maine and caused other outbreaks.

A new report from the U.S. DHHS and CDC says at least 177 cases were linked to the event.

There could have been even more cases.

The report says because there was no full attendee list, some infected people may have been missed.

The outbreak lead to seven hospitalizations and seven deaths during this study.

An additional death at the long-term care facility occurred after the time frame of this study making for a total of eight deaths.

The report says the bride, groom, and the groom’s family came to Maine the day before the wedding from California and provided negative test results.

The day after the wedding, a Maine resident and reception guest reported symptoms and several days later tested positive.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the importance of this report.

“Given the large number of people affected in different parts of the state and the ability of our contact tracers to piece those things together to produce the picture we now have, that to me was the reason not only to publish that so other state health departments can learn from that but also to demonstrate what is possible through good, careful contact tracing," said Shah.

The outbreak also included cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison where seven residents died and at the York County Jail.

The report revealed a jail employee who was a guest at the wedding went to work with coronavirus symptoms.

A Maplecrest employee came into contact with a guest and also went to work with symptoms.

