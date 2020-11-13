Partial Clearing Tonight, Late Showers Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A northwest breeze on the back-side of the cold front that moved through Maine earlier today will continue to usher a cooler airmass into our region tonight. As a bubble of high pressure approaches from the Ohio River Valley the sky across the Pine Tree State will become partly to mostly late clear. After several unseasonably mild nights recently the combination of a clearing sky and a cooler airmass will allow the temps to fall into the upper 20s to mid-30s later tonight, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

An upper level disturbance approaching from the west and a storm developing off the Mid-Atlantic coastline will likely combine to bring a period of showers to Maine later tomorrow afternoon and evening, with most showers lifting off to our north of Maine before daybreak on Saturday. The atmosphere will likely be just cold enough that the rain mixes with or changes to snow tomorrow evening across the higher elevations north and west of the Bangor Region. High temps tomorrow will likely range from the upper 30s to mid-40s, which is just a few degrees below normal.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and seasonably chilly Saturday. The high will continue to control the weather across Maine early Sunday, but a developing storm will likely bring some showers to our region beginning later Sunday afternoon or evening, with the rain tapering off early Monday morning. A brisk northwest breeze on the backside of the storm will likely usher a chillier than normal airmass into the Northeast for Tuesday through Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Some early sun then clouds, afternoon showers developing, with a north to northeast breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with late day or evening showers likely and high temps in the 40s.

Monday: Early showers possible then partly cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

