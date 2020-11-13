Parole check led to the arrest of a man in Belfast, weapons and drugs allegedly found

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A parole check led to the arrest of a man in Belfast on Thursday.

Maine State Police say they found a number of weapons and drugs on Trevor Cannell, 26.

Troopers reportedly found Cannell in the bedroom of a home on Poor’s Mills Road in Belfast.

The items pictured below were allegedly found near Cannell - including knives, a stun gun, and a club inscribed with the word “kill”.

Maine State police report they also found suboxone, a pill crusher, and unidentified white powder.

More details can be found on the Maine State police Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MaineSP/posts/4439923766023120

