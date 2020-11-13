One person found dead after Bangor fire Thursday night according to officials

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person was found dead inside a burning apartment building on Essex street Thursday night.

Officials said in a press release on Friday, the victim will be examined at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and no names are being released at this time.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene at 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Bangor Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Pelletier says crews found “heavy fire” on the first floor of the building extending to the second floor.

The investigation into this tragic fire is being conducted by Bangor PD’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.

