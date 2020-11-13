Advertisement

One person found dead after Bangor fire Thursday night according to officials

Multiple crews showed up on scene.
Multiple crews showed up on scene.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person was found dead inside a burning apartment building on Essex street Thursday night.

Officials said in a press release on Friday, the victim will be examined at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and no names are being released at this time.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene at 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Bangor Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Pelletier says crews found “heavy fire” on the first floor of the building extending to the second floor.

The investigation into this tragic fire is being conducted by Bangor PD’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

Latest News

EAAA asking for pet food donations for seniors
Scammers can call you and pretend to be your grandchild.
Be aware of ‘Grandparent scams’ in the age of coronavirus
Courtesy: AP Photo (Marina Villeneuve)
Massachusetts removed from states exempt from Maine’s testing, quarantine requirement
Maine DOE updates color-coded guide for schools, Androscoggin County has changed to yellow