New England and New Jersey Governors ban interstate hockey games until New Year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills office released this press statement this morning:

"In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities."

We asked state health officials why hockey had been singled out versus other moderate risk sports? It has to do with keeping coronavirus out.

“I was having a conversation with my counterpart in New Jersey who noted they have 14 outbreaks there, not cases, but outbreaks,” says Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

“Governor Murphy of New Jersey, where the outbreaks have been significant, came to Maine,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “We had already announced our policy independent of that activity. We joined on because we believe having regional bridges, where possible and feasible, is always a good thing.”

They will consider similar action for other sports if needed to keep Coronavirus numbers down.

