Millinocket officer honored with Enrique Camarena Award

Corporal Bradley Fitzgerald was presented with the Enrique Camarena Award.
Corporal Bradley Fitzgerald was presented with the Enrique Camarena Award.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket police officer was honored by the Elks Association Thursday night.

Corporal Bradley Fitzgerald was presented with the Enrique Camarena Award.

It is given annually to an officer who makes a significant contribution to drug prevention and awareness.

Camarena was an undercover Federal Drug Enforcement Agent who was kidnapped and tortured to death while on assignment in Mexico back in 1985.

Corporal Fitzgerald was selected as the Maine winner from more than 100 submissions.

The Elks noted his recent work to curb the drug problem in the Katahdin Region.

