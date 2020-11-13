Massachusetts removed from states exempt from Maine’s testing, quarantine requirement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the state has removed Massachusetts from the list of states exempt from the COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirement.

People coming to Maine from Massachusetts must either quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative COVID-19 test with a sample taken no longer than 72 hours from arrival in Maine.

The change takes effect on Monday, according to the governor.

The requirement also applies to Maine residents returning from Massachusetts or another of the non-exempt states.

Mills said the decision was made after public health data from Massachusetts showed that the state has seen an alarming increase in the positivity rate and cases per million over the past two weeks.

Massachusetts has a positivity rate of 2.5 percent and 3,384 cases per million over the last fourteen days compared to 1.8% and 1,350 new cases per million for Maine.

“Like most people in Maine, I am extremely concerned about the spread of this virus as we head into the holiday season when we customarily gather with friends and family, often in neighboring states,” Mills said in a statement. “I recognize this will be an inconvenience for many, but it is in the interest of public health and can keep people, including our loved ones, healthy and safe this holiday season.”

Only New Hampshire and Vermont remain exempt from Maine’s quarantine and testing requirement, but Mills encourages people traveling to or from those states to get tested.

