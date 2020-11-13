Advertisement

Man hospitalized with serious injuries after burning brush in Auburn

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a Buckfield man suffered serious injuries after burning brush in Auburn.

They say 66-year-old Richard Freve applied gasoline to the brush he was trying to burn.

He suffered burns to his upper body and was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Forest Service and Fire Marshal’s Office reminds Mainers it’s dangerous to add accelerants to fires.

