Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases

Maine (WABI) - A record breaking 247 new cases being reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control Friday.

There are also three more deaths, meaning 10 Mainers have died with the virus in the last four days.

There were two new deaths reported in Androscoggin County, and one new death reported in Penobscot County, according to the Maine CDC.

Overall, the deaths toll now stands at 162 people.

There are 8,639 total cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are 2,049 active cases in our state.

To date, 6,428 people have recovered from COVID-19.

247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine (WABI TV)

Looking at the cases by counties-

Androscoggin County with 68 new cases since Thursday. They are now at 1,149 total cases.

Cumberland reporting 41 new cases. They are still the highest county case count in the state with 3,138.

York county had an additional 35 cases for a total there of 1,717.

Penobscot adding 27 news cases for a new total of 453..

The only county not reporting new cases is Sagadahoc.

County by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.