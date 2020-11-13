Maine farm creates new Fenway Red potato

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine farmers once again have created a new breed of potato.

Last year, Green Thumb Farms developed the Queen Anne potato.

This year, it’s Fenway Reds.

They’re completely round and have a firm, velvety texture.

Farmers say since more people are cooking at home during the pandemic, they want to teach them about different kinds of potatoes.

“We’re trying to bring identification to the consumer on what they like when they pick up a bag of potatoes," said Mike Hart of Green Thumb Farms. "It’s not necessarily just ‘russet,’ but it’s ‘such-and-such’ a russet. It’s not just a yellow potato, it’s a Queen Anne. It’s not just a red, it’s a Fenway Red.”

Fenway Reds are grown in Fryeburg and sold at Hannaford.

You can get two pound bags starting this weekend through the holidays.

