Maine DOE updates color-coded guide for schools, Androscoggin County has changed to yellow

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of covid-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has changed its color coded system Friday to add Androscoggin County to those with a yellow designation to increase covid-19 safety in schools.

Last week, Knox and Franklin were changed to yellow joining Somerset and Washington counties.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of covid-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

While all other counties remain green, education officials say they will keep a close eye on Cumberland, Hancock, York, and Kennebec counties for a further rise in cases.

