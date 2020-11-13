Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting more coronavirus outbreaks.

Doctor Nirav Shah says there are five cases at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge.

Three cases are linked to Faith Bible College International in Charleston.

Three cases each are reported at Lawrence Junior High School in Fairfield and Portland High School.

At Husson University in Bangor, 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maine CDC continues to look into an outbreak at the office of facilities management at the University of Maine in Orono.

We’re told there are now 16 cases there.

Overall, there are 29 positive cases associated with the school.

