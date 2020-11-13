Light Rain & Mix this Evening, Bright, Breezy & Seasonably Cool Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of an upper-level trough approaching from the west and a small storm developing southeast of Maine will continue to bring a period of showers to Maine through later this evening, with most showers lifting off to our north of our region by midnight or shortly thereafter. The atmosphere will be just cold enough that the precipitation falls as snow or a rain snow mix across the higher elevations north and west of the Bangor Region. Low temps tonight will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Approaching high pressure from the west will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and seasonably chilly Saturday as high temps across much of eastern and central Maine range from near 40 across the higher elevations to the low to mid-40s elsewhere. The high will continue to control the weather across Maine early Sunday, but a developing storm will bring some rain to our region beginning later Sunday afternoon or evening. Once again it appears northern parts of Maine may be just cold enough that the precipitation falls as wet snow or a rain and snow mix. Precipitation across most of Maine will end late Sunday night, with far northern parts of the state likely seeing the precipitation ending during the morning hours on Monday.

A brisk northwest breeze on Monday will begin to usher a chillier than normal airmass into the New England later in the day. The northwest breeze will continue to usher colder air into Maine Tuesday and Wednesday as high temps Tuesday hold in the 30s to near 40, with even chillier temps expected on Wednesday.

Tonight: A period of light rain and mixed precipitation ending then partial clearing late, with a northeast then northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 30s across the mountains and 40s elsewhere.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, late day or evening rain and mix developing, with an east to southeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly, with high temps in the 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

