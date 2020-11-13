Investigators trying to find cause of Bangor apartment fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire on Thursday night in Bangor.

It happened after 6 p.m. on Essex Street at a multi-unit apartment building.

Bangor’s Deputy Fire Chief says authorities found fire on the first floor.

We don’t know if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage.

Deputy Fire Chief, Eric Pelletier, said, “We made an aggressive attack trying to knock the fire down and clear the building as quickly as possible.”

Essex Street and part of State Street were closed while authorities were on scene.

State Street is back open.

It’s unclear whether Essex Street is open to traffic at this time.

