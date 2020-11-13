Increasing Clouds, Rain Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A couple of disturbances will approach the area today, one from the Great Lakes Region and the second one from the Mid-Atlantic Region. As these two disturbances approach, we’ll see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the morning progresses followed by rain developing from southwest to northeast across the state during the afternoon hours. The rain may mix with snow later this afternoon across northern and western locales. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs in the 40s. Rain will continue for most spots tonight however areas across the north will likely see a rain/snow mix changing to all snow before tapering off. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible for areas from Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton and points north. Any rain, mix or snow will be tapering off by midnight or shortly thereafter followed by partial clearing late. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s for lows.

Our Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the start of our weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Low pressure approaching the area Sunday will give us increasing clouds during the morning followed by rain developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Lingering showers will be possible Monday morning otherwise expect brightening skies Monday with highs in the 40s. Colder weather will begin to filter into the region Tuesday through midweek.

Today: Increasing clouds with rain developing this afternoon. Rain may mix with snow over northern and western locales. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of rain. Snow and mix across the north. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible from Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton and points north. Precipitation will wind down by around midnight. Lows between 28°-36°. Light north/northwest wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Rain developing during the afternoon. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Monday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

