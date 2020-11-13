Holden Police Department is helping a woman who called the wrong town office by mistake

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calling the wrong town office turned out okay for a woman from Holden.

Holden Police say she called the town of Holden, Massachusetts by mistake saying she was struggling financially and had no food.

The Massachusetts town reached out to the Maine town, and the Holden Police department stepped in to help.

They gathered a box full of food and other necessities yesterday to drop off at her apartment.

“A lot of people in Maine and elsewhere are struggling, and I want to make sure that people know that they can reach out to their Police Department or their Town Office or whomever because there may be options whether it’s Penquis, whether it’s the Eastern Area Agency on Aging here in Bangor, or the Holden Police Department. We probably can find a way to help you,” said Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley.

Holden Police filled a second, even bigger box of goods and added a gift card.

They dropped that off Friday afternoon.

