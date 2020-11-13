EAAA asking for pet food donations for seniors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our seniors are in need of help feeding their pets.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the Bangor Police Department to hold a Furry Friends Pet Food Drive Saturday.

The agency provides 12,000 pounds of food every month to help feed the pets of senior citizens.

Supplies have been severely depleted lately and assistance is needed more now than ever.

They are asking for donations of dry and canned cat and dog food and cat litter.

Their goal is to fill the Police Department’s transport van full of pet food.

“It lowers their blood pressure. It gives them a reason to get out and go for walks and to stay active. It’s a companion that reduces depression. Keeping pets and having them in home with the seniors is important,” says Kelly Adams with EAAA.

“A lot of times some of our seniors are forced to choice between grocery items or things that they need and buying food for a pet. So, getting donated food when they really need it the most will really help them a lot,” says Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

You can drop off donations this Saturday at the Shaw’s Supermarket in Bangor.

Because of coronavirus concerns, officers will not be out collecting this year.

The transport van along with a pallet for drop off will be parked in front of the store for donations.

