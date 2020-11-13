‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC issued a ‘Do Not Drink’ order for around 6,000 customers in the Skowhegan area Thursday night.

It’s for water provided by the Maine Water Company’s Skowhegan Divison.

A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.

Officials say it comes after a customer reported an unusual taste and odor to the water.

Authorities are now investigating. They’re working to provide bottled water to people in the area.

Water samples are being collected and tested.

More information is expected Friday.

Below is the full statement from the Maine CDC:

"The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) today issued a “Do Not Drink” order for water provided by the Maine Water Company’s Skowhegan division. The order affects approximately 6,000 Maine Water Company customers, who are being notified of the order by the company.

Do Not Drink orders are issued when there is concern about contamination in a water supply from biological, chemical, or radiological contaminants that could make the water unsafe for consumption. Under a Do Not Drink order, customers should not use the water for drinking, making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water. Affected consumers should use bottled water for these purposes. The State is working with Skowhegan to provide bottled water as needed, with additional information to be provided in the morning. Tap water can be used for other purposes such as bathing and laundry.

Late this afternoon, the Maine Water Company’s Skowhegan Division notified Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program that it had received a report from a customer of an unusual taste and odor in drinking water from the customer’s faucet. Upon confirming the customer’s report at a nearby hydrant and observing a sheen on the surface of the two small ponds that supply water to the treatment plant, Maine CDC issued a Do Not Drink Order for all customers of the water system. Maine Water Company, a public water utility, is notifying all customers of the water system that a Do Not Drink order has been issued.

Maine Water Company is working with the Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the cause of the sheen on the surface of the supply ponds. Maine Water Company uses the two ponds and an intake drawing water from the Kennebec River to supply its water system. Currently, the ponds are disconnected from the system and only the river is being used to bring water into the treatment plant. The Do Not Drink order remains in place until further notice.

Water samples are being collected for laboratory testing. More information is expected to be available Friday."

