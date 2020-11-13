Advertisement

Democrats choose Fecteau for House Speaker, Dunphy in as House Majority Leader

The 28-year-old is entering his fourth term as a member of the Maine House.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine House Democrat’s choice for Speaker of the House is history in the making.

State Representative Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford would be the youngest House Speaker currently serving, in the country.

In a statement Fecteau said in part: “I am humbled to receive the House Democratic nomination. Should I receive the support of the full legislature, I pledge to do all I can to unite our members across parties and to improve the lives of Mainers from every corner of the state.”

Representative Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland was nominated to replace Fecteau as Assistant House Majority Leader.

Representative Michelle Dunphy of Old Town was voted in as House Majority Leader.

A final vote will be taken by the entire House of Representatives on December 2, when the legislature convenes for Swearing-in Day.

