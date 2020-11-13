Advertisement

Central Maine Motors employees participate in annual No-Shave November fundraiser

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The guys at Central Maine Motors in Waterville are putting away their razors this month for a good cause.

“It’s nice to kind of bring awareness to mens health issues, but it’s fun to see how old we all look with our white beards," said Jeff Leclerc, Toyota General Manager.

“Im normally a baby face, I could go a few days without anyone noticing, it’s my one time a year to get to grow a beard, or attempt to grow a beard," said Mike Roderick, Finance Director at Central Maine Motors.

The employees at Central Maine Motors have been participating in No-Shave November for the last seven years.

In 2019 they donated $1,500 to the urology department at Northern Light Inland Hospital.

They say it’s important to them to keep things local.

“We’re part of the community and we have to help keep the community safe and well as best we can and this is just one of those ways that we raise awareness for men’s health," said said Owner of Central Maine Motors Chris Gaunce. "It’s really nice to be able to participate locally but also to have a global impact if you will, throughout the state.”

No-Shave November is part of a National fundraiser that raises awareness for cancer research and men’s health.

Central Maine Motors will give their donations to Inland Hospital again this year.

“Men’s health is something that I know some other men have been affected by testicular cancer and other things it’s always great to bring attention," Roderick said.

The coronavirus pandemic will make their end of the month shaving party look a bit different this year.

Instead they’ll do it separately and share pictures on their Facebook page.

But the men and their wives are still having fun with it.

“I think it looks more distinguished,”said Linanne Gaunce.

“I love the beard, not a fan of the baby face at all so I look forward to this growing, but not when it comes off at all," said Jess McQuillan.

