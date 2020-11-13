Biden considering Maine Sen. King for national intelligence director, Politico report says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - President-elect Joe Biden is considering Maine Sen. Angus King as his national intelligence director, according to a report Friday from Politico.

King, an independent, serves on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

The Politico report cites three people familiar with Biden’s transition team.

King has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and caucuses with Democrats.

King’s office issued a statement on the Politico report.

“Senator King is focused on being a United States Senator, which means meeting the needs of Maine people during the coronavirus pandemic – whether that be expanding access to healthcare, passing long-overdue relief legislation to help anxious families and struggling small businesses, and providing much-needed aid to the nation’s states and localities. He has spent the last eight years advocating for a depoliticized, independent intelligence community that provides decision-makers with unbiased facts so they can confront the national security challenges facing America, and he appreciates the acknowledgement of his leadership in this conversation,” the statement said.

If Biden were to select King, it would open his Senate seat. Gov. Janet Mills would select his replacement until a special election is held in 2022.

