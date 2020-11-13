Advertisement

Biden considering Maine Sen. King for national intelligence director, Politico report says

(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) - President-elect Joe Biden is considering Maine Sen. Angus King as his national intelligence director, according to a report Friday from Politico.

King, an independent, serves on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

The Politico report cites three people familiar with Biden’s transition team.

King has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and caucuses with Democrats.

King’s office issued a statement on the Politico report.

“Senator King is focused on being a United States Senator, which means meeting the needs of Maine people during the coronavirus pandemic – whether that be expanding access to healthcare, passing long-overdue relief legislation to help anxious families and struggling small businesses, and providing much-needed aid to the nation’s states and localities. He has spent the last eight years advocating for a depoliticized, independent intelligence community that provides decision-makers with unbiased facts so they can confront the national security challenges facing America, and he appreciates the acknowledgement of his leadership in this conversation,” the statement said.

If Biden were to select King, it would open his Senate seat. Gov. Janet Mills would select his replacement until a special election is held in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

Latest News

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
"Do Not Drink Order"
Skowhegan “Do Not Drink Order” still in effect, town donates bottled water to those affected
McDevitt returns to court in Belfast.
Austin McDevitt returns to court in Belfast, arguments regarding evidence to be allowed in trial
There's been a dramatic expansion of telehealth services across the United States since the...
Senator King leads panel discussion on the future of telehealth
There is no charge to come see the light display at the Beth Wright Center, but donations to...
Beth Wright Center lights up its gardens for the holidays