Advertisement

Beth Wright Center lights up its gardens for the holidays

There is no charge to come see the light display at the Beth Wright Center, but donations to...
There is no charge to come see the light display at the Beth Wright Center, but donations to are happily accepted.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth Wright Cancer Research Center in Ellsworth will be lighting up its botanical garden for the holidays.

Inspired by the light display at the Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Beth Wright’s display will be open for the public to come and enjoy. It will run five consecutive weekends starting December 4th, including Christmas and New Year’s night. Admission is free, but the center says donations are happily accepted.

Their goal is to help bring the community together.

“In the daytime, you see all the bones, you see the wires.” said Amy Reisman, who is doing the bulk of the work stringing the lights together at the center. “But at night, you just see the lights, and it’s really pretty. So, I’m very excited.”

”It was put together with care and love and concern, and it’s gonna be this nice, small community event that we’ve been missing a lot in recent months," added Executive Director Michael Reisman.

Reservations are required so the center can plan to keep groups socially distant. To make a reservation or for more information, visit bethwrightcancercenter.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases by Maine CDC for Thursday, November 12th
Another Mainer dies with COVID-19, record new cases reported by Maine CDC
Maine CDC plan
Details of Maine CDC 4 phase vaccination plan
247 new cases of coronavirus being reported in Maine
Maine sets new record with 247 new coronavirus cases
A ‘Do Not Drink’ order is issued when there’s concern over water quality.
‘Do Not Drink’ Order in place for Skowhegan Water System, officials say
Select Walgreens in Maine to offer COVID-19 testing on Friday.
10 Maine Walgreens will offer free coronavirus tests for those with symptoms

Latest News

Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
"Do Not Drink Order"
Skowhegan “Do Not Drink Order” still in effect, town donates bottled water to those affected
McDevitt returns to court in Belfast.
Austin McDevitt returns to court in Belfast, arguments regarding evidence to be allowed in trial
There's been a dramatic expansion of telehealth services across the United States since the...
Senator King leads panel discussion on the future of telehealth