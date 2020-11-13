Beth Wright Center lights up its gardens for the holidays

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth Wright Cancer Research Center in Ellsworth will be lighting up its botanical garden for the holidays.

Inspired by the light display at the Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Beth Wright’s display will be open for the public to come and enjoy. It will run five consecutive weekends starting December 4th, including Christmas and New Year’s night. Admission is free, but the center says donations are happily accepted.

Their goal is to help bring the community together.

“In the daytime, you see all the bones, you see the wires.” said Amy Reisman, who is doing the bulk of the work stringing the lights together at the center. “But at night, you just see the lights, and it’s really pretty. So, I’m very excited.”

”It was put together with care and love and concern, and it’s gonna be this nice, small community event that we’ve been missing a lot in recent months," added Executive Director Michael Reisman.

Reservations are required so the center can plan to keep groups socially distant. To make a reservation or for more information, visit bethwrightcancercenter.org.

