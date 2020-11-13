Be aware of ‘Grandparent scams’ in the age of coronavirus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tensions are high for many due to the pandemic.

This is the perfect time for scammers to prey on the vulnerable.

In this digital age, scammers are getting creative.

“I never questioned that my parents wouldn’t know the voice of their son because they talked to him all the time. But they are hard of hearing. I never questioned it, and neither did they,” said one man who asked to remain anonymous.

He says his parents fell victim to what’s commonly known as “the grandparent scam” earlier this week.

Usually, a grandparent will get a call from a scammer posing as their grandchild.

In this case, the scammer handed the phone off to another person pretending to be their grandson’s lawyer who told them he needed bail money.

The scammer told the parents they would need to deliver the money to the local courthouse.

The scammers then asked that the money be delivered in person.

The victims in this case handed a large sum of money to the scammers outside their home.

cash video screenshot (weau)

“You only have a couple minutes to think about things before they show up. There was no time to even think it was a scam,” he said.

Many times, scammers will instruct the victim not to tell anyone, saying there is a “gag order” in place.

William Lund is Superintendent of Maine’s Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection.

His office sees frequent reports from people who have fallen victim to a scam.

“Folks call us, and they’re upset, but the fact is, is that these are skilled actors and actresses who do this for a living, and apparently they make enough money at it, so it continues on,” said Lund.

So, what should you do if you or a family member receives a call like this?

Experts say hang up and try and notify a grandchild or family member to determine if the call is legitimate.

“Someone needs to think, oh, I heard about this happening. These factors are like the ones that I’ve read about in mailings that have come to me. It’s time for me to talk to someone else and see whether this is all real or not,” said Lund.

If you have been scammed, Lund says it’s possible scammers could attempt to contact you again. Your personal information could also be shared with other scammers.

Bottom line, do not wire any money based on a request by phone or email.

Once that money is gone, chances are you won’t get it back.

“It’s very hard to trace and very hard to prosecute," Lund said. "Back in the old days, this used to be done by overnight mail, and the mail went up usually to Canada, across the border there. Now, with electronic communications, it can be literally anywhere in the world.”

If you have received a scam call, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

For more information watch Family Emergency Scams.

OTHER RESOURCES:

-File a complaint with IC3

-AARP

-Consumer Federation of America

